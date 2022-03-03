YouTube
    No vials of Covid-19 vaccine should be wasted: Centre tells States, UTs

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 03: Union Health Ministry has written to all the States and Union Territories reiterating that it has no objection for them to consider exchange of near expiry vaccine vials of Private Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) with long expiry vaccine vials available with Government CVCs after due diligence.

    In a letter to Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, and Secretary (Health) of all the States and UTs, Additional Secretary in the Health Ministry Vikas Sheel has requested them to ensure that no vial of COVID vaccine in Government CVCs as well as in Private CVCs should be wasted. He said, the provision of entry of these exchanged vaccines is available in Co-WIN.

    He said, it has also been communicated to all the states that regular review is to be carried out on the status of Covid vaccines if available with the Private CVCs within the States and is expected to expire in the coming months.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 3, 2022, 11:52 [IST]
    X