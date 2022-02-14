No turf war, RBI, govt working in total harmony: Sitharaman

New Delhi, Feb 14: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have been working in complete harmony for the last few years.

"With RBI & Ministry, not just on crypto but on every other thing as well, I think there's complete harmony with which we're working, respecting each other's domain also knowing what we've to do with each other's priorities and in interest of the nation. There's no turfing here," Sitharaman said.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said the issue of cryptocurrency was under discussion internally between the central bank and the government.

"Like several other issues, this particular issue is internally under discussion b/w RBI and Govt. Whatever points we have, we discussed with Govt. Beyond that I think I will not like to further elaborate," Das said.

RBI Governor on Inflation

"As far as India is concerned, if you look at the momentum of inflation right from last October onward, it is on a downward slope. It's primarily the statistical reasons, the base effect, which has resulted in higher inflation especially in Q3," Das said.

"The same base effect will play in different ways in the coming months. Today's inflation print is expected to be close to 6%. That should not surprise or create any alarm because we have taken that into consideration," he added.

Story first published: Monday, February 14, 2022, 14:20 [IST]