No trains until mid-August? Circular from Railways raises questions

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 24: Train services are unlikely to resume till mid-August, with the Indian Railways asking all zones to generate full refund of all tickets.

A report in the Times of India said that the Railway Ministry has issued a circular to all zones informing them about the decision to cancel all tickets booked on or before April 14 and to generate a full refund of tickets.

The report, quoting sources also said that more trains may be operated to meet demand will too be branded as special trains. These would be similar t0 230 mails and express trains that are currently running.

Owing to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Railways had earlier cancelled all regular trains till June 30.