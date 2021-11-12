No to NEET 2021 re-exam: SC tells two aspirants, ‘sorry but no’

New Delhi, Nov 12: The Supreme Court has set aside an order toehold the NEET re-exam for 2 students. Sorry but no the court said.

The Centre had told the court if the direction to conduct the NEET-UG re-exam is provided it would become a pattern. The Centre had moved the SC seeking a stay on the Bombay High Court order which ordered a re-exam for two medical aspirants.

The Centre told the court that 16 lakh aspirants appeared for NEET this year. Every year students will come forward and seek a re-exam for one mistake or the other," the Centre said.

"We feel sorry for the students and sympathise with them but cannot hold a re-examination." Justice L N Rao on the Bench said.

Two 19-year-old medical aspirants Vaishnavi Bhopale and Abhishek Kapse said that the invigilators at their entrance exam centre in Solapur handed them mismatched test booklets and answer sheets. The blunder was not rectified when it was pointed out they told the Bombay HC. The HC then ordered the National Testing Agency to conduct a re-exam for them.

Last month, a comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai stayed the Bombay High Court's recent order asking the NTA not to declare the NEET results and conduct re-examination for two aspirants whose question papers and OMR sheets had got mixed up at a centre in Maharashtra.

"We stay the high court judgement. The National Testing Agency can announce the results," the bench said after taking note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented the NTA. "We will decide what happens to the two students upon reopening (after Diwali vacation).

Story first published: Friday, November 12, 2021, 16:28 [IST]