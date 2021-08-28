No terrorists infiltration says defence minister Rajnath Singh

By Munesh Krishna C M

New Delhi, Aug 28: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that there has been no terrorist infiltration into India by sea since 2008.

In his address at an event to mark the commissioning of Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) 'Vigraha said that it was a matter of great pride that the ship was being built under the Make in India project with Indian technology, adding that joining the ship to the Coast Guard would enhance the security of the Indian coast, thereby saving thousands of lives.

He said that no terrorist infiltration into India by sea had taken place since 2008 after the Mumbai attacks and he was proud that the Indian Coast Guard was protecting our coast to such an extent.

He also said that over Rs 10 thousand crores worth of goods had been recovered by the Indian Navy in the last two years, adding that $ 2.1 trillion worth of security equipment was being purchased globally. Therefore, we should be more interested in the production of safety equipment, he said.

Features of Vigraha Ship

Vigraha is said to be based in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The ship will also operate in the East Coast under the control of the Eastern Command of the Coast Guard. The 98-meter-long patrol vessel will have 110 sailors with 11 officers. The ship was built by Larsen & Toubro Shipbuilding Limited.

There are also various facilities including modern technology radars, telecommunications and travel equipment, sensors. Equipped with a 40/60 Bofors rifle and two 12.7mm remote control rifles. The ship is designed to carry a helicopter and four high-speed boats.

As many as 157 ships and 66 aircraft were handed over to the Indian Coast Guard during the event added defence minister Rajnath Singh

Story first published: Saturday, August 28, 2021, 13:59 [IST]