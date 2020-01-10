‘No takers for your malware’: Indian envoy tears into Pakistan for 'peddling falsehood' on India

New Delhi, Jan 10: India hit out at Pakistan for peddling falsehoods on New Delhi and said that "there are no takers for your malware here".

India's ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin made the comments at the UN Security Council, (UNSC) after Pakistan's Munir Akram spoke about Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is increasingly acknowledged that the Council faces crises of identity and legitimacy, as well as relevance and performance. The globalisation of terror networks, the weaponisation of new technologies, the inability to counter those resorting to subversive statecraft are showing up the shortcomings of the Council," Akbaruddin was quoted as saying by ANI.

"One delegation that epitomises the dark arts has, yet again, displayed its wares by peddling falsehoods earlier today. These we dismiss with disdain," he added.

"My simple response to Pakistan is even though it is late, neighbour, heal thyself of your malaise. There are no takers here for your malware," he further said.

Akbaruddin also called upon the Council to address ongoing and future threats to global peace as "part of the political toolkit".

"The answer to the crises the Council faces lies in invoking and working through Charter provisions that provide for reform and change. We need a Council that is representative of current global realities, credible, and legitimate, rather than one that rests merely on the claim that it existed at the inception," the diplomat said.