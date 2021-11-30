No steps taken to prepare NRC at national level: Centre tells Rajya Sabha

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 30: No decision has been taken to prepare a National Register of Citizens (NRC) at the national level, Minister of State Home Nityanand Rai said in written reply in Parliament.

"The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) was notified on 12.12.2019 and has come into force w.e.f. 10.01.2020. The persons covered under the CAA may apply for citizenship after the rules are notified under the CAA. Till now, the Government has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the national level": Govt in Parliament

As far as Assam is concerned, Rai said on the direction of the Supreme Court, the hard copies of the supplementary list of inclusion and online family-wise list of exclusions in NRC have been published on August 31, 2019.

The process of updating the NRC had begun in 2015 and the final list was published on August 31, 2019, with the names of 3.11 crore people. Over 19 lakh applicants were left out of it. The Registrar General of India is yet to notify it.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 13:04 [IST]