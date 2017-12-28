No separate lanes for men and women, 15,000 cops to keep vigil this New Year's in Bengaluru

After facing heat over allegations of mass molestation during New Year's celebrations last year, the Bengaluru police have heightened security for revellers. 15,000 officers and police personnel will keep vigil across the city, especially in the Central Business District on December 31st.

Contrary to the submission made in an affidavit to the High Court on New Year's eve safety, Bengaluru police commissioner Sunil Kumar said that there will be no separate lanes for men and women. "There is no separate lanes for men, women and children. Everybody is welcome to celebrate together. Some restrictions will be put in place on Church street due to Tender Sure work," Sunil Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru said.

Security measures in place

Makeshift watchtowers will be erected at strategic locations where revellers are expected to gather. Around 2,000 policemen will be deployed in M G Raod, Brigade Road, Church Street, Trinity circle (collectively called Central Business district) alone. In all 15,000 policemen and officers will be deployed across the city where revellers gather. Police will keep vigil in Indiranagar, Koramangala, Gandhi Bazaar localities as well.

4 additional commissioners, 2 joint commissioners, 19 Deputy commissioners, 49 assistant commissioners, 250 inspectors, 400 sub-inspectors, 700 assistant sub-inspectors along with constables, home guards and additional forces have been deployed.

40 KSRCP battalions, 30 City Armed Reserve Police (CAR) battalions, 1,500 home guards, 1,000 civil defence personnel will be deployed. All security personnel will be given radium jackets to help revellers spot them easily. Apart from the CCTVs already installed in the city, 500 additional CCTVs will be installed to monitor the celebrations. Dog squad and bomb disposal squads have already started combing sensitive areas on a daily basis. 300 CCTV cameras will be installed in M G Road, Church Street, Brigade road alone. 500 Hoysalas (police interceptors) will make rounds of the city.

Drones will be used at places where revellers are expected to gather. Parking restrictions have been imposed on Central Business District. Vehicular movement will be restricted on select flyover where alternate routes are available. A year after allegations of mass molestations were raised during celebrations, the police are yet to identify victims, accused and make arrests. This time around, additional 5,000 personnel have been deployed to heighten security.

OneIndia News