PM Modi to chair council of ministers meeting today; COVID situation to be discussed

All arms of govt working unitedly, rapidly to deal with Covid crisis: PM Modi tells council of ministers

Chinese President Xi Jinping writes to PM Modi, offers help and assistance to fight COVID-19 surge

No security route, security arrangements: PM Modi offers prayers at Sis Ganj Gurudwara

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Sis Ganj Gurudwara and offered prayers there.

The PM visited without security route and and special security arrangements at the Gurdwara, an official note read.

Prayed at Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib today. We can never forget the life, ideals and supreme sacrifice of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, PM Modi said in a tweet.

"On the special occasion of his 400th Parkash Purab, I bow to Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji. He is widely respected globally for his courage and his efforts to serve the downtrodden. He refused to bow to tyranny and injustice. His supreme sacrifice gives strength and motivation to many," he wrote on the microblogging site, the PM said in a tweet.