No sacrilege in Kapurthala lynching: Punjab CM Channi

Chandigarh, Dec 24: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said that there is no evidence of sacrilege in the killing of a man by a mob in Punjab's Kapurthala.

Speaking to reporters, "There was no sacrilege in the Kapurthala case. The FIR will be amended."

Two men were beaten to death for their alleged desecration bids at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday and at a gurdwara in Kapurthala district on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has urged the Centre to get the President's assent on two state Bills for stringent punishment in sacrilege cases.

The Code of Criminal Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2018 and The Indian Penal Code (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2018 was cleared by the Assembly in 2018. It has also received the Governor's assent and is waiting for an assent by the President of India.

According to the law anyone causing damage and sacrilege to Guru Granth Sahib, Bhagavad Gita, Quran and Bible can be sentenced to life.

Story first published: Friday, December 24, 2021, 11:57 [IST]