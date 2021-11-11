Depression soon, heavy showers likely in several regions of TN; Puducherry

No respite: Red alert in 20 districts including Chennai as rains pound Tamil Nadu

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Nov 11: A red alert has been issued in the wake of the incessant rains in Tamil Nadu. While rains continued in the state through Wednesday, it later turned into a non-stop heavy shower in many parts including Chennai.

Reports say that the rains are expected to continue for the next two days and this is due to the depression over the Bay of Bengal. A PTI report quoting a weather department official said that is widespread rainfall in Tamil Nadu. It intensified after 8 pm, especially in the northern regions.

A Depression has formed at 1200 UTC of today the 10th Nov 2021 over southwest BOB likely to cross north Tamil nadu and south Andhra pradesh coast by tomorrow evening, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal about 300 km east-southeast of Chennai. To continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu & adjoining south AP coasts between Karaikal & Sriharikota close to the north of Puducherry by the evening of 11th November 2021, the IMD also said.

A red alert has been declared in 20 districts of the state including Chennai. The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority has released a flood advisory for Thoothukudi, Villipuram, Tirunelveli, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Chengalpettu in light of the heavy rains predicted for November 11.

Schools and colleges will remain shut on November 11. Four flights arriving in Chennai and four departing from the state's capital have been cancelled on Wednesday due to poor weather conditions.

Thursday, November 11, 2021