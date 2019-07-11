No relief from heat for Delhi-NCR; Rain in Karnataka to reduce

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 11 : The National Capital Region (NCR) is in for another set of dry and humid spell with the IMD forecasting that rains and relief both will elude the region for four more days.

Light showers are only expected to hit the city next week on Monday, Tuesday with dusty and humid conditions preceding it this week.

Delhi's maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 37.2 degrees Celcius- a degree above normal- while the minimum was at 28.2 degrees Celcius.

The air quality was moderate with the AQI pegged at 148.

The temperature for the remaining week will hover around 36-38 degrees Celcius with occasional strong winds, however, some cloud cover can be expected.

Meanwhile, the state of Karnataka this Monsoon so far has been deficient witnessing very little rains through the Monsoon period so far. However, North Interior Karnataka is the only pocket which has seen decent rains so far.

In Bengaluru, both rural and urban are deficient by 25 and 28 percent, respectively.

According to private weather agency, no significant rains are expected for the interiors for at least one week. Karnataka Coast may see some rains for the next one week, of varying intensity between light to moderate, with some parts seeing some heavy showers also.