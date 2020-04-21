No relaxations, lockdown to continue as it is in Karnataka

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Apr 21: The Karnataka Cabinet said that the lockdown measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus will continue until May 3 with no restrictions.

Law Minister, J C Madhuswamy said that the same status will continue. We are waiting for fresh guidelines from the Centre and if any relaxations can be given. The issue will be taken up again by the Chief Minister of the state, B S Yediyurappa and the task force, he said. In principle, however the lockdown will continue until May 3 and there are no relaxations for now, the minister also said.

He however added that there are no restrictions for both the agriculture and horticulture sectors. Explaining the decision, he said that the question was whether relaxations could be provided in rural and urban areas where there are no cases. Since everything such as raw materials, food, transport etc are inter-linked, the entire stare cannot be treated as one unit as some districts have the problem while the others do not.