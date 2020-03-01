No pvt drones in air, traffic diversions as UP CM Yogi Adityanath on 2-day visit to Noida

  • search
    By PTI
    Noida (UP), Mar 01: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be on a two-day visit to Gautam Buddh Nagar from Sunday, during which he will inaugurate the new office of the police commissioner and a slew of development projects in Noida and Greater Noida, officials said.

    The chief minister will inaugurate the police commissioner's office in Sector 108 at 4.30 pm and later in the evening hold a meeting with party officials in Greater Noida, the officials said.

    While the district administration has stepped up preparation for Adityanath's arrival, the police have announced some restrictions including diversion along some major routes. "There will be a complete ban on private operation of drones in Gautam Buddh Nagar in view of the VVIP visit," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Ashutosh Dwivedi said.

    The Noida traffic police said there would be restrictions on roads surrounding the new commissioner office in Sector 108 from 4.30 pm to 8 pm on Sunday. On Monday, Adityanath will inaugurate projects worth Rs 1,452 crore which include two multi-level car parkings, a district hospital building, three foot-over bridges, Noida Authority officials said.

    He will also lay foundation stones for projects worth Rs 1,369 which include a convention and habitat centre in Sector 94, a golf course in Sector 151, an integrated traffic management system, a flyover at Parthala chowk and two underpasses on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway, they added.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 1, 2020, 14:25 [IST]
