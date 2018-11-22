  • search

No public meeting for Shiv Sena in Ayodhya

By
    Mumbai, Nov 22: Days ahead of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's Ayodhya visit (November 24 and 25), the party on Tuesday said there will be no public meeting in Ayodhya.

    Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

    On Wednesday, Sena MP Sanjay Raut called upon Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to assure him that Thackeray's visit would be conducted peacefully and there will be no law and order problems from the sainiks.

    It is also learnt that Thackeray will carry soil from Shivneri fort, the birthplace of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji, to Ayodhya during his visit.

    The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has planned a public rally at Ayodhya on the same day.

    Thackeray had earlier announced during the Shiv Sena's Vijayadashami rally in Mumbai that he will visit Ayodhya on 25 November and "question" Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of the construction of the Ram temple.

    In a bid to intensify his party's campaign for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Thackeray has given a new slogan-- 'Pehle mandir, fir sarkaar' (first the temple, then the government).

    Story first published: Thursday, November 22, 2018, 11:04 [IST]
