No plans to revise CAA, Centre tells Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Aug 04: The Government has told the Rajya Sabha in a written response that it has no plans to revise the Citizenship Amendment Act to include other minorities under the purview of the act.

In a written response, Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha that those eligible to be covered by the CAA may submit applications for grant of citizenship after the appropriate rules are notified by the Centre. He was responding to a written query by the Indian Union Muslim League MP, Abdul Wahab.

The Citizenship Amendment Act came into force in January 2020, following it being notified in December 2019. "The Committees on Subordinate Legislation, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been requested to grant extension of time upto 09.01.2022 to frame the rules under the CAA," Rai said in his written response.

