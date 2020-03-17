No plans of lockdown says Maharashtra CM

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 17: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the state government has no plans to enforce a lockdown of any city in view of the coronavirus situation, but asked people to avoid thronging temples, mosques, churches and other public spaces.

The government has also decided to postpone all ongoing exams in the state, Thackeray told reporters at his official residence Varsha in south Mumbai.

The next 15 to 20 days are important for the state as far as containment of the coronavirus spread is concerned and people should be extra vigilant on this aspect, he said.

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rises to 19

There should be no crowding at religious sites in view of the novel coronavirus threat, though worship there may continue, he said.

Maharashtra has 37 Covid-19 patients as on Monday.