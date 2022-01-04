Tough rules on its way: Will there be a lockdown in Karnataka?

No plan to lockdown Karnataka: Decision on curbs after Cabinet meet says CM

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Jan 04: The Karnataka government is likely to continue with a night curfew to keep in check the rising number of COVID-19 cases and may not impose a lockdown now.

While the government is considering more curbs, a final decision on the same will be taken at the Cabinet meeting on Thursday. Prior to the meeting, Chief Minister, S R Bommai will hold consultations with experts.

"The virus is spreading very quickly across the country, so we need to discuss measures with experts before bringing it before the cabinet," Bommai also said. The CM however ruled out any measure that will have an impact on the livelihood of the people.

The experts have been asked to suggest appropriate measures to control the spread of COVID-19. The government has already imposed containment measures like "night curfew" from 10 PM to 5 AM, since December 28 till January 7 morning, to control the spread.

"Having the experience of managing the earlier two waves, we have already asked the experts to recommend containment measures, with limited impact on daily lives of the people," he further said, calling on the citizens to show self- control by following the COVID guidelines.

Karnataka has been witnessing a surge in COVID cases over the last five days, with daily figures crossing the 1,000 mark. This even as 10 more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus were detected in Karnataka on Sunday, taking the state's tally to 76

Story first published: Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 16:36 [IST]