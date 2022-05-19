No place for the cruel: Rename all roads named after Aurangzeb says Agra Mayor

New Delhi, May 19: Agra Mayor, Naveen Jindal has appealed to all mayors to remove all plaques of Aurangzeb from all places. If road are named after Aurangzeb, then they should be renamed as there should not be any place for a cruel ruler.

"Aurangzeb was a cruel ruler who destroyed Hindu temples and also compelled people of the Hindu community to convert to Islam. There should not be any place for Aurangzeb in India," Jain told news agency ANI.

The comment comes in the wake of a recent visit made by AIMM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi to the tomb of Aurangzeb. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) questioned the need for the tomb and said that it should be destroyed.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking on the 400th birth anniversary of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur said that Bahadur had stood like a rock against Aurangzeb's tyranny. The Red Fort is witness that even though Aurangzeb severed many heads, he could not shake our faith, the PM also said.

The Gyanvapi Mosque is believed to be built by the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The courts are seized off matters in which it is claimed that the Kashi Vishwanath Temple built over 2,000 years back was demolished by Aurangzeb to build the Mosque.

Story first published: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 8:29 [IST]