    No outage due to power shortage in Delhi, says Power Ministry

    New Delhi, Oct 13: The Power Ministry on Wednesday said that there was no outage on account of power shortage in Delhi. "As per the information received from Delhi discoms, there was no outage on account of power shortage, as the required amount of power was supplied to them," a ministry statement said.

    It stated that the maximum demand of Delhi was 4683 MW (peak) and 101.9 MU (Energy) on 11 October, 2021.

    A factsheet on power supply in Delhi showed that there was no energy deficit in the city from September 26 to October 11.

    On October 11, in Delhi, 101.9 million units (MU) electricity was available against a requirement of 101.1 MU.

    The energy requirement and availability was same in Delhi from September 26 to October 10.

    On Monday, energy availability was higher than the requirement.

    It also showed that peak power demand and peak power demand met (supply) was also remained same during the period.

    The discoms in Delhi had drawn less power than made available to them, as per the data.

    It showed that NTPC (coal) offered 15.67 MU to Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (DDL) against the allocated 19.03 MU. But the Tata Power DDL had drawn 10.77 MU which is 68.74 per cent of the energy made available to it by NTPC (coal).

    Similarly, power made available by Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) and NTPC (gas) to the discoms in Delhi was more than drawn by these utilities.

    The other two discoms that supply power in Delhi are BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 10:32 [IST]
    X