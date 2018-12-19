No other govt worked for farmers as much as Modi govt: NITI Aayog

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 19: NITI Aayog vice chairperson Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday said no other government worked for farmers as much as the present government is doing.

    NITI Aayog vice chairperson Rajiv Kumar. Courtesy: ANI news
    Responding to on Rahul Gandhi's tweet on farm loan waiver, NITI Aayog vice chairperson, Rajiv Kumar said, "What can I say? It's like 'maano na maano main hi champion'. Govt works after looking at everything. I don't think any other govt has ever worked for farmers as much as the present govt is doing."

    Speaking to news agency ANI after the release of NITI Aayog's Strategy Document for New India@75, Rajiv Kumar said that only the present government accepted recommendations of Swaminathan Commission report.

    "No one else accepted recommendations of Swaminathan Commission report, this government did, it raised credit for farmers to Rs 10.50 Lakh Crore. Rahul Gandhi's govts should do their work, others will do theirs, said NITI Aayog vice chairperson.

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi had earlier tweeted, 'The Congress party has managed to wake the CM's of Assam & Gujarat from their deep slumber. PM is still asleep. We will wake him up too.'

    Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 15:49 [IST]
