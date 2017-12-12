No one would marry women who wear jeans to mandap, says Satyapal Singh

Former Mumbai Police commission turned BJP leader, Satyapal Singh on Tuesday said that "men will not want to marry women who wear jeans".

The statement from the Minister of State for Human Resource Development came during a meeting that was held on Sunday at Gorakhpur.

f a man says that he will wear jeans and become the 'mahant' of a temple, will people like it? Nobody will like it. If a girl wears jeans to her wedding ceremony, how many men will want to marry her," ANI quoted Singh as saying.

On the occasion, he also released two books with Adityanath, the chief priest of the temple and the MPSP joint secretary.

However, his comments didn't go down on Twitter. Twitterati came out in force to voice their objection to the statements made by Satyapal Singh.

"What about the elected 545 people who go to parliament in kurta-pajama/dhoti-kurta/sherwani and do nothing?" asked Prashant Jain.

"Educated people get wasted after going to BJP," said Rajat Sharma.

"Such people are not mentally sane. They don't even know how to talk," posted Furkan Khan.

"BJP wants to restrict what we eat, drink and wear," said RD Louhar.

OneIndia News