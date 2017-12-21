New Delhi, Dec 21: On any given day, about any subject, if you want to gauge the mood of the nation, then check Twitter.

On Thursday, when a special court acquitted all the accused in the 2G spectrum scam case, including former telecom minister A Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi, Twitterati immediately reacted to give their own "verdict" regarding the whole matter.

In fact, the hashtag--#2GScamVerdict--was the top trend on Thursday. The hashtag--2GSpectrum--was also trending on the day.

Most of the Twitter users expressed surprise and angst over the verdict in a corruption case that shook the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2012. Others also welcomed the verdict.

Fifteen other accused in the case and three companies were also acquitted. Special CBI Judge OP Saini pronounced the judgement in the 2G scam which had rocked the UPA government.

In its charge sheet filed in April 2011 against Raja and others, the CBI had alleged that there was a loss of Rs 30,984 crore to the exchequer in allocation of 122 licences for 2G spectrum which were scrapped by the Supreme Court on February 2, 2012.

All the accused facing trial in these cases had denied allegations levelled against them by the CBI and the ED.

The court had in October 2011 framed charges against them under various provisions of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act dealing with offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, using as genuine fake documents, abusing official position, criminal misconduct by public servant and taking bribe.

Here we bring you a few tweets that agree as well as disagree with the court's verdict:

No one was driving Sallu Bhai’s car. No one looted the nation of thousands of crores. All hail the Indian judiciary. 🙌🏻 #2GScamVerdict #BreakingNews #Kanimozhi #ARaja — Roopal (@roopal01) December 21, 2017

Japan has tested 5g and our judiciary system has failed in 2g. #2GScamVerdict — RoAdSiDe BaBa (@Roadside_Monk) December 21, 2017

Will BJP now apologise to the nation for stalling parliament for years, slowing down India's growth story, levelling baseless accusations against the then government for BJP's hunger to be in power at any cost? Shame on their power hungry politics #2GScamVerdict — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) December 21, 2017

No loss to nation , No scam , No one is #corrupt. This verdict will become a laughing stock for whole world. #2GVerdict #2GScamVerdict #2GSpectrum #2g — Parthasarathy (@itzsarathy) December 21, 2017

Don't leave in FOOL's PARADISE ... it's 99%. And don't be naive ... corruption money reaches Judiciary too. #2GSpectrum #2GScamVerdict https://t.co/qCGoqA2zfM — Naveen Patel (@nav_nirvana) December 21, 2017

