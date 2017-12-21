No one to judge court's verdict, says Anna Hazare post 2G verdict

Social activist Anna Hazare on Thursday said we are no one to judge the court's verdict adding whatever they decide is correct and rightly done.

Speaking to media here, Hazare said "We cannot comment much on the court's verdict. Whatever they decide is correct and rightly done. We are no one to judge the court's verdict."

"The court will only look for evidences and if no proof was found against the accused then nothing can be done," he added.

If the Government has concrete evidence, then they should take the matter to a higher court: Anna Hazare #2GScamVerdict pic.twitter.com/wkTmT9JJm3 — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2017

A special court today acquitted 19 accused, including former telecom minister A Raja and DMK leader Kanimozhi in the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering case relating to the 2G scam.

Besides Raja and Kanimozhi, Special Judge O P Saini also acquitted Shahid Balwa, Vinod Goenka, Asif Balwa, Rajiv Aggarwal, Karim Morani, P Amirtham and Sharad Kumar in connection with the case.

As soon as the verdict was announced, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supporters burst into celebrations.

The alleged scam relates to the granting of 2G spectrum licence allocations in 2007-08 which caused, according to a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, a loss of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the public exchequer.

OneIndia News