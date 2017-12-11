No one can stop Congress from winning in Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi

Leading the party campaign in Gujarat, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi exuded confidence that the party will win in the state.

"Congress party is going to win elections in Gujarat and no one can stop it. There is a wave (Aandhi aa rahi hai)," Rahul said while addressing a rally in Gandhinagar.

"They (BJP) say Congress has disappeared from Gujarat but why does 50% of PM Modi's speeches is on Congress? The rest is on himself, said Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Gandhinagar.

"Modiji used to speak a lot about corruption. He doesn't do that anymore, says Rahul Gandhi in Gandhinagar," he added.

Polling for 89 assembly constituencies in the phase one was held on December 9. The second phase voting will be held on December 14.

OneIndia News