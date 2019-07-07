'No objection, if Siddaramaiah is made Karnataka CM: GT Devegowda

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Bengaluru, July 07: In a big development in the ongoing Karnataka political crisis, Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) leader and Higher Education Minister GT Devegowda on Sunday said that he would not have any objection if Congress leader Siddaramaiah becomes the state chief minister.

GT Devegowda's statement comes in wake of the Congress-JD(S) alliance jolted with 11 MLAs submitting their resignation to the Assembly speaker on Saturday.

"If the Congress-JDS Co-ordination Committee decides to make Siddaramaiah the Chief Minister, I will have no objection," he told reporters.

Power struggle between Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy behind K'taka political crisis: BJP

Saying that the Cogress-JD(S) leaders are making effort to save government, the JDS leader said.

"If my party decides, I am ready to resign. I am not going to the BJP. Ours is a coalition government for the betterment of the state."

Talking about party MLA H Vishwanath, he said: "I spoke to H Vishwanath. He told me that he would come back to the party."

Earlier in the day, a Congress leader on condition of anonymity had told the media in Bengaluru that it was Siddaramaiah who is 'playing games' to wreck the Congress-JD(S) alliance for his 'prestige'.

Howver, Siddaramaiah, refuted all such and assured that he indeed was in touch with five-six MLAs but for different reasons.