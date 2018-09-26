No new points in hands still Congress to continue to target government on Rafale

New Delhi, Sep 26: Though the Congress has failed to come up with something new on Rafale deal but this is part of its strategy and campaign to repeat old issues like cost of the Rafale deal, the issue of transfer of technology and why preference was given to Reliance Defence Ltd instead of public sector Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.The Congress wants to keep the government on back foot.

A senior Congress said that definitely all these three points are part of he Congress strategy for its political and election campaign. He said that the Congress has to make the deeds of the Modi government understand to the most common people of the country. It is very easy to make people understand that higher prices have been paid in the purchase of fighter jets and the work of a government undertaking has been snatched to give it to a private entity and in such a situation doubt is inevitable to get generated in the minds of common people.

Also Read | How does the BJP see international conspiracy in questioning Rafale deal: Kapil Sibal

A senior Congress leader said that causing doubt in the minds of people about the political opponents is a big victory in politics. He further says, things that starts from doubt later help creating perception about that political party or to say about opponents. If this is against the government, it is taken hand in hand. The Congress leader said that the party was repeating just three issues cost of the Rafale deal, transfer of technology and preference given to Reliance Defence Ltd instead of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd so the perception against the government could be made so strong from where reversal is not possible.

The Congress said that former chief of public sector undertaking Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd's statement intensified the doubt about the deal even more among the people. The Congress wanted to start a campaign against Rafale and absconding businessmen but after the statement made by former President of France François Hollande, the Congress is going play the same song on Rafale for now.

Also Read | BJP fumes at Rahul's 'fun has just begun' remark; calls him a 'liar'

However, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is more offensive and is coming out with new expose everyday. A senior BJP leader said that the party is ready to answer any question on the issue. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has gone to the extent of saying that she would visit the entire country to fight this perception battle.