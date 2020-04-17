No new COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Apr 17: Odisha has not reported any COVID-19 case in the past 48 hours, as all the samples sent for tests have come out negative during this period, a health and family welfare department official said on Friday.

The state has so far reported 60 coronavirus positive cases, including the death of one person.

The department said a total of 843 samples were tested on Thursday and 1,197 specimens were examined on Wednesday, the reports of which were negative.

The last five COVID-19 cases were detected on April 14, officials said, adding, of the 7,577 samples tested, 7,517 were negative.

Odisha has 40 active cases at present, while at least 19 persons have recovered from the disease and discharged from hospitals.

Meanwhile, Development Commissioner S C Mohapatra said the state is planning to launch a "massive coronavirus test drive" in order to reach its goal of zero transmission.

He said the drive will include everyone, from slum dwellers to health workers.