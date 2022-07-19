No need to panic over Monkeypox situation in India: Expert

Monkeypox in India: 7 things you need to know about the disease

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 19: Amid growing concerns over the spread of monkeypox around the globe, a senior scientist of the National Institute of Virology (NIV) said on Tuesday that people should not panic, adding that isolation wards have already been set up across the country to deal with cases of the viral disease.

"It's a controlled situation with nothing to panic about. For now, we have only 2 cases. Govt is alert, monitoring any development very closely," said Dr Pragya Yadav, Sr scientist, ICMR National Institute of Virology, Pune on Monkeypox.

"During pandemic, system learned a lot. People well trained, know how to handle specimen & infected patients. Isolation wards already present across country after a letter was issued from the Ministry of Health, as soon as the first case of Monkeypox was declared by WHO," Dr Yadav added.

The government on Monday reviewed the steps for health screening of international travellers arriving in India at airports and ports after two cases of Monkeypox were reported in the country.

They were advised to ensure strict health screening of all arriving international travellers which can minimise the risk of importation of monkeypox cases into the country, a health ministry statement said.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

Monkeypox typically presents with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications.

It is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting from 2 to 4 weeks.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 16:16 [IST]