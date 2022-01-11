‘No lockdown in Tamil Nadu, existing curbs enough’

Sunday Lockdown in Tamil Nadu: Know time, guidelines, rules; What is allowed & what is not allowed

Chennai, Jan 11: The existing COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in Tamil Nadu, including night curfew, and imposed fresh restrictions around Pongal festival, have been extended till January 31.

"There is no need for full lockdown as of now. CM has asserted that the economy should not be affected, restricted lockdown enough for now," said Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian.

According to new rules, devotees will not be allowed in all places of worship between January 14 and January 18. Besides, a complete lockdown will be imposed on January 16, Sunday (during which essential services will be allowed).

According to the new rules, all shops, hotels and other establishments will not be allowed during the night curfew and Sunday lockdown. However, restaurants are allowed the option of takeaway from 7 am to 10 pm.

Essential services, including milk and newspaper delivery, hospitals, ATMs, petrol, private and bus services, and diesel pumps can work normally.

Metro services will not function on Sundays and during the night curfew. Citizens will be allowed to travel during 10 pm and 5 am on all days but they will have to show proof of travel.

Only 50 per cent occupancy shall be allowed in buses, suburban trains, and Metro rail. Classes for LKG and UKG will be shut, while only online classes will be held for classes 1 to 9.

Physical classes will be allowed for Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12. All colleges, except medical and paramedical colleges, will be closed till January 20. Only 100 people will be allowed to attend weddings, while the limit for funerals is 50.

Theatres, shops, gyms will have to operate with 50% occupancy. Amusement parks would be shutdown. Beaches will be open to the public but only for walking.

Public would not be allowed in all places of worship on three days -Fridays, Saturday and Sunday- a week.

The present bar for social, cultural and political congregations would continue to be in place. All government and privately organised harvest festival 'Pongal' and cultural events are postponed.

