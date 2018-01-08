No mystery man theory, Godse killed Gandhi, Supreme Court told

There is no evidence to prove that Mahatma Gandhi was killed by a mysterious person the Supreme Court was told today. Making the submissions, the amicus curiae said that Gandhi was killed by Nathuram Godse and the mystery person theory is not correct.

He further stated that the four bullet theory put forth by the petitioner is also not correct. The allegation that a foreign agency was behind the murder of Gandhi is also not right and it is baseless, he said. He also said that the foreign agency theory is not substantiated by any evidence, the amicus curiae Amrendra Sharan told the Supreme Court.

The Bench is hearing a petition filed by Pankaj Phadnis, the founder of 'Abhinav Bharat', who questioned the three-bullet theory in the father of the nation's assassination. Phadnis approached the SC after his plea was rejected by the Bombay high court.

"The investigation into the murder of Gandhi represents the biggest cover-up in the history of India. The blame on Marathi people in general and Veer Savarkar in particular for being the cause of the death has no basis in law and facts. On the other hand, there is a compelling need to uncover the larger conspiracy behind the murder by constituting a new Commission of Inquiry," he said in his petition.

Demanding a fresh probe into the assassination, he claimed that "most newspapers throughout the world" reported that four bullets were fired at Gandhiji and that the "fourth bullet has remained a mystery all along".

OneIndia News