No more speculations! Chinese Prez Xi appears before media

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Sep 28: Putting at rest all the speculations about his 'house arrest', President Xi Jinping appeared in the Chinese media for the first time on Tuesday ever since his visit to Uzbekistan where he attended the SCO summit.

President Xi visited an exhibition on the achievements of the Chinese Communist Party and China over the past decade, according to a Xinhua report.

#XiJinping stressed concerted efforts to forge ahead determinedly toward a new victory of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Xi made the remarks when visiting an exhibition on the great achievements of the Party and the country over the past decade https://t.co/jKNvFc5VKT pic.twitter.com/CNUl6eJCdj — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) September 27, 2022

Before his appearance in the public, it was heavily speculated that the Chinese president was placed under house arrest, and rumours of a coup in China were rife on social media as well. The last time President Xi appeared in the media was when he participated in the SCO summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. After returning to China, all the social media flooded with rumours that Xi was under house arrest.

From party's rejections to the top post, Chinese Prez Xi Jinping's journey so far

One of the users wrote on Twitter, "#PLA military vehicles heading to #Beijing on Sep 22. Starting from Huanlai County near Beijing & ending in Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province, entire procession as long as 80 KM. Meanwhile, rumor has it that #XiJinping was under arrest after #CCP seniors removed him as head of PLA."

#PLA military vehicles heading to #Beijing on Sep 22. Starting from Huanlai County near Beijing & ending in Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province, entire procession as long as 80 KM. Meanwhile, rumor has it that #XiJinping was under arrest after #CCP seniors removed him as head of PLA pic.twitter.com/hODcknQMhE — Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferzeng97) September 23, 2022

Also, some Chinese social media handles had said that the Chinese Communist Party seniors removed President Xi as head of the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA).

Chinese netizens even claimed that Beijing was under military seizure.