    No more 'Gorakh Dhanda' in Haryana: State government bans the use of phrase

    Chandigarh, Aug 19: The Haryana government has banned the use of word "Gorakh Dhanda", generally used to describe unethical practices such as adulteration, cheating, deceit, and theft.

    A decision in this regard was taken by CM Manohar Lal Khattar after a delegation of the Gorakhnath community met him, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

    No more Gorakh Dhanda in Haryana: State government bans the use of phrase

    The delegation urged Khattar to ban the use of the word as it hurts sentiments of followers of saint Gorakhnath.

    The CM said as Gorakhnath was a saint and using this word in any official language, speech or in any context hurts sentiments of his followers, therefore, the use of the word in whatsoever context has been completely banned.

    Gorakhnath was a saint and a temple dedicated to him is located at Gord village, 20 km from Sonepat.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 19, 2021, 9:13 [IST]
