No mention of Rajiv Gandhi in original resolution, never asked Alka Lamba to resign: AAP

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 22: Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday rejected party MLA Alka Lamba's claim that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had "demanded" her resignation for not supporting a resolution in the assembly on revoking late PM Rajiv Gandhi's Bharat Ratna.

"Neither any resignation has been sought (from Lamba) and nor is anyone resigning," Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, told reporters in New Delhi.

Sisodia told reporters, "The aim of the original resolution, moved by MLA Jarnail Singh, was only to help the victims of 1984 riots get justice. No resolution mentioning late PM Rajiv Gandhi was passed in the Assembly as being reported in the media."

He clarified that the lines about Gandhi were not part of the original resolution placed before the House.

It was a handwritten amendment proposed by a member and it cannot be passed in such a manner, he added.

Lamba, the Chandni Chowk MLA, in her tweet on Friday said that she was asked by Kejriwal to resign after she refused to support a resolution seeking withdrawal of Bharat Ratna from former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

"Today, there was a proposal in the assembly to seek withdrawal of Bharat Ratna award to former PM Rajiv Gandhi. In my speech in the House, I was asked to support this motion. I did not agree and staged a walk out of the House. Now I am ready to face whatever punishment," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

AAP MLA Jarnail Singh, who moved the resolution in the assembly, told ANI on Saturday the reference to the withdrawal of Bharat Ratna "wasn't a part of the original resolution, it was my feeling and I said it. Technically it wasn't in the notice"