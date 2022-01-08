No lockdown: Maharashtra imposes night curfew; schools, colleges to remain shut till Feb 15
Mumbai, Jan 8: After reporting a massive surge in daily Covid-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on Saturday announced that night curfew (11 pm-5 am) will be imposed in the state from 10 January. It has barred the movement of people in groups of five while announcing the temporary closure of swimming pools, gyms, spas, beauty salons, zoos, museums, & entertainment parks.
However, hair cutting salons and malls are allowed to operate at 50% capacity. Also, schools, colleges and coaching institutes will remain closed till February 15, with few exceptions in Maharashtra.
