'No intent to hurt Marathis': Guv Koshyari clarifies his 'Gujaratis and Rajasthanis' remark

    Mumbai, July 30: After 'Gujaratis and Rajasthanis' remark, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari issued a clarification , saying his intention was not to hurt the sentiments of Marathi people.

    "Marathi people's contribution is the most in bringing up Maharashtra. Mumbai is the pride of Maharashtra. It is also the financial capital of the country", stated Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's office clarifying his position regarding his speech in Andheri, Mumbai.

    Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari
    Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

    "I had no intention of underestimating Marathi people. I spoke only on the contribution made by Gujaratis & Rajasthanis. Marathi people built Maharashtra by working hard, this is why many Marathi entrepreneurs are famous today", the statement added.

    Koshyari has kicked up a row, saying that there will be no money left in Mumbai and it will cease to be the financial capital of the country if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from the city.

    Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Koshyari said, "I tell people here that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Thane, you will have no money and Mumbai will not be a financial capital."

    Maha governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tests Covid positive, admitted to hospitalMaha governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tests Covid positive, admitted to hospital

    He made the statement after the naming ceremony of a chowk in Andheri, a western suburb of Mumbai.

    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has condemned Governor BS Koshyari's speech.

    "As soon as BJP sponsored Chief Minister in Maharashtra, the insult of Marathi people began," Raut tweeted, while asking CM Shinde to "at least condemn the Governor."

    The Congress also criticised the governor over his statement and demanded an apology from him.

    State Congress spokesman Atul Londhe slammed the governor over his remarks, saying that they smack of his hatred for the state. He also demanded an apology from the governor.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 14:12 [IST]
