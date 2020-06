No intelligence failure in Galwan Valley clash: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, June 19: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday assured that ''there was no intelligence failure'' at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), during the Galwan clashes, which claimed the lives of 20 Indian Army soldiers.

"There was no intelligence failure," Singh said in the all-party meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on India-China border issue.