  • search
Trending Delhi Election 2020 Auto Expo 2020 LIVE
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No information on any gang called Tukde Tukde gang

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 11: The Home Ministry on Tuesday said it has no information on any group called the 'Tukde Tukde Gang'. Replying to a written question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the ministry has no information on whether the terminology 'Tukde Tukde Gang' is based on specific inputs provided by law enforcement agencies.

    "No such information has been brought to the notice of the government by any law enforcement agency," he said.

    G Kishan Reddy
    G Kishan Reddy

    The reply came in response to questions by Congress members Vincent H Pala and Jasbir Singh Gill.

    Those in power are real tukde tukde gang: Chidambaram

    The questions included whether an organisation called the 'Tukde Tukde Gang' has been identified and catalogued by the Home Ministry or any central/state law enforcement agency, whether the terminology 'Tukde Tukde Gang' is based on specific inputs and whether the ministry or intelligence agency has drawn up a list of alleged leaders and members of the 'Tukde Tukde Gang'.

    More LOK SABHA News

    Read more about:

    lok sabha home ministry

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 15:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 11, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X