No hope for justice for Hathras victim till UP CM resigns: Chandra Shekhar Aazad

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 02: There is no hope for justice for the 19-year-old woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped and assaulted in Hathras till Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath resigns and the Supreme Court takes cognisance of the issue, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad said on Friday.

Azad, who was at the protest site in Jantar Mantar to demand justice for the Dalit woman, asserted that he will go to Hathras and the struggle will continue.

"The Hathras victim cannot get justice till UP CM resigns and the Supreme Court takes cognisance of the issue. These kind of culprits should be punished as soon as possible so that others get scared before committing such crimes," he said, addressing the protesters.

Jantar Mantar buzzes with activity as protesters gather to seek justice for Hathras gang-rape victim

"We will go to Hathras and till the time the matter doesn't come to Delhi, there is no chance of getting justice," Azad added. Civil society activists, students, women and leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party and the Left parties gathered at the Jantar Mantar on Friday evening to voice their protest against the Hathras incident.

The protest was initially supposed to be held at the India Gate, but was later shifted to Jantar Mantar owing to prohibitory orders in place in the Rajpath area. People gathered at the site wearing masks and raising slogans demanding resignation of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister and justice for the victim.