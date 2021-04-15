YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    imd heatwave

    No heatwave conditions over country on April 15: IMD

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 15: A day after several parts of the country recorded temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said there will be no heatwave conditions on Thursday.

    No heatwave conditions over country on April 15: IMD

    It said heatwave conditions were observed in isolated pockets over Gujarat and Haryana on April 14.

    "There will be no heatwave conditions over the country on April 15," the IMD said.

    It said maximum temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius were recorded in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Bengal, among other places.

    Weather forecast: Warm Thursday morning in Delhi hot day aheadWeather forecast: Warm Thursday morning in Delhi hot day ahead

    "Maximum temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius were recorded at most places over East Uttar Pradesh; at many places over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Gangetic West Bengal and West Rajasthan; at a few places over Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat state and West Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Odisha, Jharkhand and Marathwada," the IMD said.

    The highest maximum temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius was reported at Nowgong (East Uttar Pradesh) over the country.

    MORE imd NEWS

    Story first published: Thursday, April 15, 2021, 14:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 15, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X