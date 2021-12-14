No guidelines as yet: Centre tells HC on booster dose

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 14: The Centre told the Delhi High Court that at present there are no guidelines regarding the administration of a booster dose for COVID-19 by the top expert bodies.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC) are currently deliberating on the issue and considering scientific evidences related to the dose schedule as well as the need for a booster dose.

The current priority is to vaccinate the entire eligible population the Centre also said. The government response came after the HC had last month asked the Centre to submit a timeline of the proposed rollout of booster doses and if the same was necessary.

"The current knowledge about duration of immunity offered by Covid-19 vaccines in India is limited and will clearly be known over a period of time only," the Centre.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 13:15 [IST]