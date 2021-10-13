No further extension of deadline to renew drivers' license & other documents, says Centre

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 13: The union transport ministry has ruled out any further extension extension of the deadline for the validity of documents like driving license (DL), registration certificate (RC). The deadline for the validity of the documents was earlier set for October 30, 2021.

Owing to COVID-19 period, the first extension of validity of documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 was given on March 30, 2020. The dates were subsequently extended to June 9, 2020; August 24, 2020; December 27, 2020; March 26, 2021; June 17, 2021, September 30, 2021 and October 30, 2021.

How to renew driving licence online?



One can apply to renew their driving licence online via parivahan.gov.in.

Once there, click on 'driving licence-related services' in the drop down menu under the 'online services' tab.

Then select the state and then you will be redirected to the individual state's page where you will need to click on 'DL services', Fill out the form, upload documents, and pay for the service.

You will then need to visit the nearest RTO, to complete the remainder of the process.