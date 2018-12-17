'No FIR, chargesheet against me', says Kamal Nath

Bhopal, Dec 17: In his first press conference as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday denied his role in 1984 and-Sikh riots.

Kamal Nath questioned the availability of eyewitness implicating his role in the riots following the assassination of Indira Gandhi.

He said, "I took oath in 1991 and several times after that, no one said anything. There is no case, FIR, or chargesheet against me. Today they are raking up this matter. You can understand politics behind this. Did eyewitness tell you(about his involvement)?"

Kamal Nath took oath on the day Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Meanwhile, a Delhi BJP leader sat on an indefinite hunger strike against Kamal Nath being nominated for the Chief Minister's post in Madhya Pradesh, alleging that the Congress leader was involved in the anti-Sikh riots.

Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga started his hunger strike at Tilak Nagar in west Delhi where several families affected in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots live. He said his hunger strike will continue till Mr Nath is replaced by someone else as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Several BJP leaders are supporting Mr Bagga's protest.

