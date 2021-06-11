Rainfall likely in West Bengal owing to low pressure area over Bay of Bengal; fishermen issued warning

No excuse, implement one nation-one ration card immediately: SC pulls up Bengal govt

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 01: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the West Bengal government to implement one nation-one ration card immediately without any excuse as it is crucial for migrant workers during coronavirus induced lockdown.

"You cannot cite one or the other problem. This is for migrant workers," the Supreme Court observed in its order to the West Bengal government.

The top court also reserved its order on the case relating to problems faced by migrants during lockdown and on registration process of unorganised workers so that they can avail the welfare benefits given under various government schemes.

What is one nation-one ration card policy

The 'One Nation, One Ration Card' system ensures beneficiaries get ration from any fair price shop across the country.

Its implementation ensures availability of ration to beneficiaries under National Food Security Act (NFSA) and other welfare schemes, especially the migrant workers and their families, at any Fair Price Shop (FPS) across the country.

The reform especially empowers the migratory population mostly labourers, daily wagers, urban poor like rag pickers, street dwellers, temporary workers in organised and unorganised sectors, domestic workers etc, who frequently change their place of dwelling to be self reliant in food security.

This technology driven reform enables the migrant beneficiaries to get their entitled quota of food grains from any electronic point of sale (e-PoS) enabled fair Price Shops of their choice anywhere in the country.

The reform also enables the States in better targeting of beneficiaries, elimination of bogus/ duplicate/ineligible card holders resulting in enhanced welfare and reduced leakage.

The 'One Nation, One Ration Card' system is already functional in 32 states and Union Territories. However, West Bengal and Delhi governments have not implemented it yet.