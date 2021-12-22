Haryana law mandating 75% reservation in pvt sector to come into effect from Jan 15

'I'm absolutely fine': Wrestler Nisha Dahiya issues video after reports of her being shot dead

Odd-Even Rule in Haryana 2021: Dates, Timings, List of Districts, Fine, Exemptions and Other Details

Not fully vaccinated? No entry to malls, restaurants in Haryana from Jan 1: See Covid-19 guidelines

India

oi-Prakash KL

Chandigarh, Dec 22: People, who have not taken two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, will not be allowed inside crowded places like malls, cinema halls and restaurants in Haryana from January 1, state Health and Home Minister Anil Vij said on Wednesday.

Vij made the announcement while replying to a question to a Calling Attention Motion in the ongoing winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha here. He said the decision has been taken because the vaccine is the biggest protection from Covid, including its various variants.

"From January 1, 2022, any eligible person who has not taken both doses of Covid vaccine will not be permitted in malls, hotels, restaurants, marriage palaces, cinema halls, offices, banks or any such places which attracts crowds," Vij said in the Haryana Assembly here.

Wearing masks will be mandatory in public places in Haryana and the government has directed the superintendents of police in the districts and other officials concerned to fine those not wearing masks.

I) Entry at places like Sabzi mandi, bar, restaurants, hotels, grain markets, departmental stores, liquor and wine shops, Malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls, local Market and other places of public gathering should be allowed only to fully vaccinated (second Dose).

2) Only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed to travel from Bus stand and Railway stations.

3) Other places of gathering like religious places. Petrol and CNC Stations. LPG Gas cylinder collection centers, Sugar mills, Milk booths, ration shops also to allow only fully vaccinated persons.

4) Both Private and Government sector Banks to allow only fully vaccinated persons. Instruction to these hanks may be given accordingly.

5) To make Covid-19 Vaccination mandatory for eligible Students (more than 18 yearn) of Colleges/ Polytechnic.

6) Parks. Yogshalas. Gym and Fitness Center to to allow only those who have received second dose of Covid-19 vaccination.

7) Truck and autorickshaw unions to allow only second dose passengers.

8) Managers/In-charges/ Owners or these places to be instructed by Deputy Commissioners to ensure entry or only those who have received second dose of Covid-19 vaccination.

9) No individual Including Government servants to be allowed to visit government offices without being fully vaccinated.

10) Adequate publicity of all above-mentioned measures to be done by districts to ensure awareness among general public regarding making COVID- 19 Vaccination mandatory.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 20:18 [IST]