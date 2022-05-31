YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories IPL Winners List
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'No entry for BJP in 2024’: Mamata Banerjee

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 31: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused BJP of mismanaging the country's economy through decisions such as demonetisation and using central agencies to silence the opposition.

    Mamata Banerjee
    Mamata Banerjee

    She also asserted that there will be "no entry" for the BJP across the country.

    "The BJP-led government at the Centre is adulterated. They have destroyed the country's economy through disastrous decisions like demonetisation. It was a big scam," she said while addressing a TMC workers' meeting in Purulia district.

    The citizens of the country are "fed up with the anti-people government at the Centre", she said.

    "Let me make it very clear that there will be no entry for the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It has to go. There are no chances of the BJP returning to power," she said.

    Comments

    More MAMATA BANERJEE News  

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 15:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 31, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Desktop Bottom Promotion