No entry at Goa CM's swearing-in if in black mask or clothing

    Panaji, Mar 26: People wearing black masks or black clothing will not be allowed inside the venue of the swearing-in ceremony of Goa Chief Minister designate Pramod Sawant on Monday, state BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade said.

    The ceremony will take place at 11am in Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium near Panaji in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others, Tanavade told reporters on Saturday.

    "People wearing black masks and black dresses will not be allowed inside the venue. However, the ceremony is open to all," he said.In the Assembly polls held on February 14, results of which were declared on March 10, the BJP won 20 seats in the 40-member House, though it attained a comfortable majority after some Independents and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party extended support.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 21:59 [IST]
