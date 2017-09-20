Elephant rides will remain suspended at Amber Fort during the upcoming festival of Navratri.

The rides at the massive courtyard of Jaleb Chowk and the popular Shila Mata Temple have been halted from today till the end of the month.

However, the light and sound show in English at 8.30 pm will go as usual during the auspicious Navratri festival.

Also, on the World Tourism Day (September 27) the entry to Amber Palace will be free for all.

The rides will resume from October 1 and continue till March 2018, a government release said.

Elephant ride at Amber, is one of the highlights of a visit to the stunning Amer Fort. Elephants will be decorated with traditional painted patterns and effortlessly transport visitors up the steep slope to the fort.

PTI