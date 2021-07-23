What is ‘itat e-dwar’ the new e-filing portal of the IT appellate tribunal

No editorial decisions taken during raid on Dainik Bhaskar Group: IT department

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 23: The Income Tax Department has denied allegations of manipulating stories and taking editorial decisions during a raid at Dainik Bhaskar on Thursday morning.

"Certain allegations have appeared in some sections of media that ITDept officials were suggesting changes in stories &taking editorial decisions during their search on offices of a certain publication.These allegations are absolutely false &are categorically denied by IT Dept," the IT department said in a tweet.

IT raids multiple premises of media group Dainik Bhaskar

The department also added that it was only looking into the financial transactions. "In keeping with the Department's protocol, the Investigation team only looked into the financial transactions of the group related to tax evasion," the IT department also said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, July 23, 2021, 8:20 [IST]