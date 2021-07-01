No direct procurement of COVID-19 vaccines allowed: Private hospitals need to place orders on CoWIN from today

YouTube
    New Delhi, June 01: In a major decision that comes into effect from today, all private hospitals across India would now need to place their Covid-19 vaccine orders on CoWin portal.

    Until now, private medical facilities could directly contact the manufacturers and procure the vaccines. But this changes from today.

    "States and UTs will be informed by MoHFW, about the total quantum of doses available for private CVCs in a month for them. They will aggregate the demand from private CVCs, keeping these quantities in mind," a statement from the Union health ministry said.

    There will be no need for approval from the government. Successful submission of the procurement orders on the government portal will be sufficient.

    The Union health ministry will facilitate the supply of these vaccines to the private hospitals after payment is made electronically through the NHA portal.

    "The likely monthly consumption shall be estimated by multiplying the daily average consumption during the week of the choice of the Private CVC (PCVC) in the previous month by 30. The maximum limit will be twice this quantity," the instructions read.

    The health ministry will be the sole authority for the supply of the vaccines. Once the order has been placed, the private hospital would get a period of 72 hours to make the payment.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 1, 2021, 9:44 [IST]
